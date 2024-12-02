RBI intensifies R&D work around blockchain tech

Moreover, not only IDRBT- the Reserve Bank of India’s research arm - but also, the central bank and fintech players could work together for commercial success of new technology platforms. According to IDRBT’s representatives, the platform will be suitable for different banking-related applications.

In January 2017, the IDRBT attempted a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) on the applicability of blockchain technology to a trade finance application. It also organized a workshop on blockchain technology aiming to prepare a white paper on implementation of the technology in the areas of banking and finance in India.