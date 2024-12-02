Rakuten reveals intention to accept Bitcoin

The number of Bitcoin-related startups is rising in Japan, despite the failure in 2014 of Tokyo-based Mt. Gox. They include BitBank and Resu Press, which offer user platforms for retailers and individuals.

Bitcoin’s development in Japan has been supported by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, which in 2014 helped launch the industry’s self-governing body, the Japan Authority of Digital Assets.

Meanwhile, many technology companies such as Apple and Line are setting up their own transaction services similar to Bitcoin.