Rakkar Digital announces a collaboration with Figment

Moreover, this partnership aims to advance digital asset custody and asset management in the APAC region. As part of the Figment network, Rakkar Digital’s institutional clients will have access to Figment’s staking services for major digital assets such as Ethereum, Cardano, and Cosmos. These services are designed to be secure and compliant, supported by Rakkar’s security measures, which include active insurance policies, MPC-CMP technology, and certifications such as SOC 2 Type 1 & 2 and ISO 27001.

In the official press release, Figment representatives welcomed Rakkar Digital into the company's ecosystem and highlighted the potential of their collaboration to offer improved services in the region while supporting growth. Rakkar Digital has also been involved in other partnerships, namely with Ondo Finance and OpenEden to improve service offerings and market accessibility for institutional-grade tokenized real-world assets while maintaining secure custody.

More information about the two companies

Rakkar Digital is a qualified digital asset custodian in Asia, providing secure asset storage for financial institutions. Supported by SCB 10X, the investment arm of Siam Commercial Bank, Rakkar Digital leverages advanced security measures and compliance frameworks. Established in 2022, the company holds certifications including ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 1 & 2.

As for Figment, it offers staking infrastructure and services to over 500 institutional clients, including asset managers, exchanges, and custodians. As a major non-custodial staking provider for staked ETH, Figment provides a user-friendly staking dashboard, portfolio tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection.