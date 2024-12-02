RAK DAO and Humans.ai unite for AI innovation

Their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) marks the beginning of a collaboration aimed at reshaping the AI technology landscape within the world's first Free Zone dedicated to global digital and virtual assets companies.

This strategic partnership seeks to provide exclusive incentive packages to the initial AI-focused companies establishing their presence in Ras Al Khaimah. AI enterprises within RAK DAO will gain access to its partner ecosystem, offering services like toolkits, Dapps, and technological solutions including Humans.ai. Additionally, the ecosystem will facilitate investment opportunities through grants and venture capital partners, alongside banking and licensing services.





Diving deeper into the process

RAK DAO will use Humans.ai’s blockchain technology for AIs. Companies in RAK DAO’s network will also gain complete access to the Humans.ai solutions, its products, services, tools, and comprehensive technical support to enhance operational efficiency and capabilities.





Sabin Dima, Founder and CEO of Humans.ai, expressed excitement about the partnership's potential to stimulate innovation and economic progress. The collaboration of Humans.ai's blockchain and AI expertise with Ras Al Khaimah's support is expected to encourage entrepreneurship and AI adoption in the region, impacting the global AI landscape. Dr. Sameer Al Ansari, CEO of RAK DAO, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the significance of the partnership with Humans.ai in advancing AI technology in the region.

RAK Digital Assets Oasis and Humans.ai plan to explore opportunities that advance AI, positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a hub for AI technology. This collaboration involves investigating options for joint Accelerators, Venture Studios, and similar facilities to foster AI-driven entrepreneurship. Companies in the RAK DAO Free Zone could benefit from a streamlined business environment, tailored infrastructure, and workspaces suited to their needs.





About the companies

RAK DAO is a dedicated Free Zone firm supporting virtual assets companies. Located in the UAE Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK DAO offers a transparent legislative framework meant to simplify the establishment and operation of virtual assets companies. It fosters an ecosystem that helps innovation and can unlock the potential of digital assets.

Dedicated to ethical AI deployment, Humans.ai's blockchain of AIs provides an ecosystem that can help AI projects with transparency and accountability. It paves the way for an ethical future of technology, where the possibilities of artificial intelligence are limitless. Humans.ai's Blockchain of AIs responds to ethical challenges in AI, employing a proof-of-human mechanism and laying the groundwork for a decentralized AI economy.