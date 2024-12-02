



R3 is a provider of RWA tokenization, digital currencies, and interoperability solutions, helping major financial institutions with market digitization. Its Corda platform is an open, permissioned distributed ledger technology (DLT) that enables the secure tokenization of assets and currencies, increasing mobility in a trusted environment. R3's mission is to advance financial markets and promote a strong digital economy for real-world assets.

The digital solutions provider for financial markets announces progress across all its initiatives, having achieved a significant milestone of USD 10 billion in on-chain RWAs on active Corda-based platforms, processing over 1 million transactions daily.

The RWA market has grown 80% in two years

In January 2024, the launch of the Digital Markets product suite highlighted the need for financial institutions and regulators to adapt to the digital economy. Tokenization of RWAs is a key goal, with 50% of institutional investors interested in tokenized assets for new capital access, cost savings, and efficiency. The RWA market has grown 80% in two years and is projected to reach USD 30.1 trillion in demand by 2034. Corda, with extensive experience and numerous uses cases, serves as the infrastructure for asset and currency tokenization globally.

The use of private networks has allowed traditional finance (TradFi) players to showcase the value of new technology. With recent US regulatory changes and global DLT pilot programs, there’s an opportunity to connect private networks to the broader public ecosystem. This will enable the tokenization of significant volumes of RWAs on public networks, allowing regulated institutions to benefit from public blockchain distribution while retaining control over their networks.

Officials from R3's Corda stated that tokenization is becoming a reality as private blockchains integrate into regulated markets. R3's USD 10 billion milestone marks the convergence of TradFi and decentralized finance (DeFi) through RWA tokenization.