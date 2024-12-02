R3CEV and Ripple may start working together

This development could be a sign of the bundling of distributed ledgers and alliances between companies and consortiums in the space.

Ripple is explicitly positioned as a bank-centric settlement system and claims that 10 of the world’s 50 largest banks work with it.

Ripple’s distributed financial technology allows for banks around the world to directly transact with each other without the need for a central counterparty or correspondent.

These goals are in line with R3CEV, which recently launched its own distributed ledger, Corda, which has supports consensus mechanisms and has no native cryptocurrency. A core tenet of Corda is that no trusted third party is needed.