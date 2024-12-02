R3 seeks USD 200 mln from big bank backers

R3 is even proposing that backers hold a stake in the company and run it for 10 years.

Earlier in 2016, R3 revealed the first known banking blockchain experiment of its kind that spanned 11 banks globally across four continents. Each bank was connected to an R3-managed distributed ledger underpinned by Ethereum technology and hosted on a virtual private network (VPN) on Microsoft’s Azure, the public cloud platform.