R3 brings Corda DLT platform to AWS marketplace

Thus, Corda has become of the first DLT solutions on the AWS marketplace. With this, AWS users could develop and deploy applications, or CorDapps, for finance and commerce on R3’s Corda.Corda is an enterprise-grade DLT solution that enables institutions to transact directly using smart contracts, while ensuring high levels of privacy and security.

R3 recently launched version 2.0 of Corda, adding functionality to the stable core application programming interface (API) achieved in version 1.0. This means CorDapp developers on AWS can build on Corda v2.0 relying on the fact that any future improvements and enhancements to the platform will not disrupt their work.

The network of companies working with R3 to develop CorDapps has grown to over 60. The R3-led blockchain consortium now counts over 100 banks, financial institutions, regulators, trade associations, professional services firms and technology companies among its members.