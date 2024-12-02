R3 blockchain consortium starts working with Microsoft

The full partnership, which was first tested back in January with a smaller group of R3’s members, gives the consortium access to more than just Microsofts platform of Blockchain-as-a-Service tools.

Charley Cooper, managing director of R3, said that the formal partnership came after a series of tests with other potential partners, including Amazon and IBM. A dedicated team of five Microsoft employees is now working directly with consortium members.

Under the terms of the non-exclusive deal, Microsoft will provide access to 45 cloud-based tools on its Azure platform, including those created by ConsenSys, Ripple, Eris Industries, Factom, BitPay, and other startups working with the technology.

In addition to the software, Microsoft has set aside a team of dedicated technical architects, project managers, lab assistants and support services to work with consortium members around the world.