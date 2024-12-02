R3 acquires stablecoin issuance capability with Ivno software

Integrating Ivno’s capabilities will allow R3’s customers to optimise balance sheet management through tokenisation of underlying assets while benefitting from the performance and security of Corda. It will also enhance the capabilities of the R3 Sandbox for Digital Currencies, allowing customers to experiment with tokenisation of digital assets and explore various emerging stablecoin models before moving to the production-ready solution.

The solution was developed to comply with regulatory requirements, and its robust design delivers transactions on a 24/7 basis, meaning settlement failures, delays and related infrastructure issues are consigned to history.

This acquisition further strengthens R3’s capabilities in the digital assets and currency space. Ivno’s dynamic smart contract and tokenisation platform is designed for regulated financial services companies. It enables users to rapidly tokenise assets such as gold, cash, collateral, and artwork, providing a way to increase liquidity, improve security, and enable the transfer of assets.