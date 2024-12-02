Quontic Bank launch Bitcoin rewards checking account

According to the official press release, Quontic is the first FDIC-insured financial institution in the US to go live with a Bitcoin Rewards debit card. Quontic customers can earn 1.5% in Bitcoin on eligible debit card purchases.

The rewards program offers consumers also a debit card, mobile app, access to over 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs, ApplePay, GooglePay, SamsungPay, Zelle peer-to-peer payments, and more. Quontic is partnering with NYDIG, a financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin, to provide Quontic with a custody platform to manage the Bitcoin rewards.

Additionally, Quontic has partnered with FIS, a global financial services technology provider, to build a mobile app with Bitcoin rewards tracking, reporting, and functionality which is set to launch in Q2 of 2021.