



Following this announcement, the addition of the South African Rand (ZAR) and Ethiopian Birr (ETB) to the OTC trading desk represents an important step in the company’s strategy of growth and expansion, as well as in the commitment to better serve clients and partners across the region of Africa and internationally.

In addition, Quidax will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Quidax’s incorporation of ZAR and ETB

The South African Rand represents a strong currency on the continent, enabling trade in one of Africa’s largest and most dynamic economies. Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Birr represents a significant emerging market that is currently playing a pivotal role in Africa’s economic development. Throughout this incorporation, Quidax OTC is expected to make the process of accessing more options for cross-border transactions and portfolio diversification easier and safer for clients and users.

At the same time, the new currencies will enable Quidax to provide access to competitive rates (through transparent pricing that allows customers to make high-volume trading decisions), optimised and personalised support (through a dedicated team that handles the high-volume needs of clients), as well as speed and security (through fast settlements with high compliance and security standards).

Furthermore, the launch will enable the company to further accelerate the development process of the local financial landscape, as well as focus on financial inclusion and optimise the overall customer experience.