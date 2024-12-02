Quidam joins Loyyals platform to leverage blockchain for media industry

Quidam, an Asia-based provider of next generation data brokering and analytics solutions, will run a number of pilots on the Loyyal platform, testing and leveraging blockchain’s capabilities for the delivery of its services as a digital marketing agency to its clients. The tests focus on mass media and global gaming companies, and results will become available in the first half of 2017.

The Asian company will leverage Loyyals technology with its Quidam Digital Middleware solution creating a common transactional network that can be used to incentivize and recognize customers and business partners.