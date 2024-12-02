Quickbit partners with Integiro to launch crypto debit card





The card enables cryptocurrency holders to use their digital assets for everyday transactions.

The debit card is the latest feature addition to Quickbit’s product offering and is connected to the Quickbit App, from which users can already buy and sell crypto with their fiat account, embedded in the app using Intergiro's BaaS solution. This positioning enables instant, frictionless settlements for exchanging between crypto and fiat, a highly in demand feature given on- and off-ramp difficulties typically experienced by crypto users.

Later in 2022, Quickbit plans to incorporate Intergiro’s SmartBalance feature, which enables users to connect their card to a crypto wallet in the app. Intergiro clients are able to use this feature to fund card transactions in real time from any external source, whether it is crypto, loyalty points, instant discounts, or other assets such as commodities or pension funds.