Quant Network, SIA successfully test blockchain interoperability

The partnership achieved this by integrating Quant Network’s Overledger technology (a DLT operating system that allows interoperability) into the SIAchain private blockchain infrastructure. The latter leverages on 580 European network nodes within SIAnet (a fiber optic network), according to the official press release.

This integration provides the ability to bridge permissioned blockchain instances between SIAchain and other external networks – which could not be previously connected - to have crossplatform applications and services covering, for example, notarisation, payments, and KYC. The development of the solution began in mid-2019 and a full program of testing has been executed on SIAchain, R3 Corda, and private Ethereum platforms.