Qrypt Technologies to take reins in HAZZA Foundation

HAZZA Foundation is a blockchain technology that leverages OCTO3 Technology Limited's enterprise-grade payment platform. The foundation aims to create an open, harmonious payment ecosystem by offering acceptance across all payment methods for merchants, including cryptocurrency.

Qrypt Technologies is a tech-focused management consultancy company, part of a consortium led by Enigma Group, a UK-based financial company. With this announcement, the tech company has also applied for Singapore’s digital banking license and is working on obtaining full and digital bank licenses globally.

Qrypt Technologies believes that the Hazza Foundation is a solution for a global unified payment network, according to the official press release. Furthermore, the company is looking to bring this blockchain technology into China's payments market.

The next HAZZA Token Activity is scheduled over the next two weeks.