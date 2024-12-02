QR Asset launches on B3 an ETF that invests entirely in DeFi

The ETF presents itself as a regulated alternative for investors. QDFI11 tracks the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index, offering exposure in a regulated manner to DeFi protocols. The ETF buys assets directly overseas and without the use of an overseas structure. It was launched on direct listing with an initial price of USD 1.90, the fund is available to the public and has an administration fee of 0.9% per year.

To protect the risk of detachment arising from currency exposure, the QDFI11 may trade long positions in the future dollar market - always observing the limits established in the fund's regulations. The ETF is based on one of the most mature benchmark indices in the category, the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index, prepared by Bloomberg in partnership with Galaxy Digital.

The index follows certain criteria to determine which assets will or will not be included, such as: the asset must be traded and custodied by regulated institutions; it must have at least three pricing sources approved by Digital Asset Research; and it must meet the eligibility criteria for three consecutive months before being included in the index.

Currently, the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index features nine decentralised finance protocols. They are: Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), MakerDao (MKR), Compound (COMP), Yearn.finance (YFI), SushiSwap (SUSHI), 0X (ZRX), Synthetix (SNX) and Curve (CRV).