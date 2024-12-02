Qiwi moves forward with BitRuble project, amid Bitcoin talks

While Russian government officials and agencies initially spoke out against the trial, one going so far as to label it ‘technical hooliganism’, Qiwi said it has now had the opportunity to explain its interest in Bitcoin and the blockchain.

But, while Qiwi communications director Konstantin Koltsov told CoinDesk that it believes the talks are becoming more constructive, he said there is still uncertainty surrounding applications of the technology, such as its proposed BitRuble initiative.

Koltsov said regulators are beginning to educate themselves on the technology, but that such conversations are developing slowly.

Koltsov said Qiwi aims to help more domestic institutions develop a familiarity with the technology.