Pyypl closes USD 11 mln Series A financing round





The proceeds will enable Pyypl to continue its growth in its core GCC markets and expand further in Africa, particularly Kenya and Mozambique.

The international blockchain technology-based company provides digital payments and financial services for smartphone users to carry out online transactions, without the need for a bank account or credit card.

With connections to global financial institutions facilitating cross-border money transfers, Pyypl’s solutions cover many remittance corridors in the region, and the company aims at expanding its availability of financial services including remittance products to further Middle East and African markets in 2022.

Pyypl is an international payment technology company and financial services provider using blockchain in its core systems. It enables digital payments for 1 billion smartphone users in the Middle East and Africa who are financially underserved. Pyypl partners with investors, banks, and payment networks for building a fintech ecosystem in the Middle East, Africa, and internationally in its mission to speed up financial inclusion.