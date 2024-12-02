PwC partners Z/Yen to explore blockchain technology within wholesale insurance

PwC and Z/Yen will bring together a range of wholesale brokers, insurers and re-insurers to create a common view of the potential benefits that blockchain could bring. They will conduct a global survey of the industry and interview leading thinkers around the world. The team will identify priority business, use cases and develop a roadmap for future developments. The study will be used to assess current thinking and explore the potential for mutual or consortium research into taxonomies and standards for the insurance industry. The research and a working Proof of Concept prototypes will be launched in July 2016.

As sponsor of the study PwC will work with Z/Yen to co-develop the report and will utilise its newly established blockchain research laboratory in Belfast to develop the prototype proof of concept technology.