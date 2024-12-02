PwC China teams up BitSE to bring blockchain technology to Asia Pacific

The aim of the partnership is to create a 50-strong team of specialists and provide innovative blockchain solutions, across many industries, but mostly for financial services.

Together with several local financial institutions, PwC and BitSE are exploring and developing plans to implement blockchain applications in near future. PwC China Fintech Partner William Gee said that the goal is to become the first professional services team to enable adoption of blockchain business solutions in Asia Pacific for financial services, governments and other industry clients, according to econotimes.com.

Similar to this partnership, PwC teamed up with blockchain-based startup company Blockstream in February 2016, to bring blockchain technology and services to companies around the world. It also appointed a team of 15 technology experts that will explore and commercialise blockchain.

BitSE was established in 2013 and it is focusing on the blockchain technology to make innovations in industries. In 2014, the company participated and leaded many innovation projects in blockchain industry. In 2015 the company initiated a research lab for the blockchain and started researching in distributed consensus, DAPP and smart contracts.