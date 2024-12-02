Pundi X to ship 4,000 blockchain-based POS devices in Q2 2018

Korea, Japan, Singapore and Switzerland will be the first countries to receive the first batch of the 4,000 blockchain-based POS the company plans to dispatch in Q2 2019. The POS device enables retailers to accept both fiat and cryptocurrencies or to convert between the two types of currencies.

Pundi X POS is designed as a small and convenient terminal that will enable the mainstream consumers to easily conduct cryptocurrency transactions. These POS devices can also help the retail store owners to convert crypto to fiat or fiat to crypto for transactions or to top up a card at the point-of-sale

The retailers and consumers can choose to use BTC, ETH, LTC, XEM, XLM, QTUM, ACT, DGD, PXS and other cryptocurrencies to conduct the transaction together with fiat money (Dollars, Rupiah, Baht etc), bank card, mobile wallet or Pundi X PASS subject to local regulations in each market.