PumaPay to enable merchants process crypto payments

The PumaPay Protocol aims to be an all-in-one solution that overcomes existing blockchain payment limitations and offers billing mechanisms for ecommerce, online services and traditional merchants.

Therefore, the Protocol and tokens will support the most common transactions in the online and offline spheres such as: pay per use, single payment, scheduled payments, and monthly subscriptions, thus providing a blockchain-based solution for everyday payments. These transactions are currently untapped with existing cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin or Litecoin.

PumaPay will soon announce an initial offering for the PumaPay Token, according to the official press release.