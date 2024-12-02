Protocol Labs and Consensys partner to help blockchain ventures

Formerly known as the Consensys Startup Program, the newly launched Consensys Scale Program is designed for advanced-stage ventures ready to expand their horizons. The program's focus is on decentralized applications (dApps) and blockchain initiatives falling within the Seed to Series A stage, boasting a fully functional team, institutional funding, and some level of product-market fit.

Representatives of Consensys, expressed their enthusiasm for companies to become part of their ecosystem by deploying on Linea, their zK-EVM Chain, building on the cutting-edge MetaMask Snaps platform, and connecting to their chosen blockchain through Infura. In return, they promise to deliver substantial value to these builders. One of their strategies for achieving this is by forging partnerships with top-tier ecosystem players such as Protocol Labs, recognized players in their respective field.





How it works

In collaboration with Protocol Labs, builders gain access to Protocol Labs’ technical expertise, potential funding opportunities, and exclusive invitations to its Founders community. Furthermore, teams can harness the power of Filecoin and IPFS, as well as solutions like NFT.Storage Pro and Web3.storage Pro, as integral components of their journey. Decentralized storage is a cornerstone of native Web3 solutions, as the companies see it. Protocol Labs offers storage credits and extends technical support, potential funding access, exclusive entry to its FOUNDERS community, and several other benefits to founders.





Protocol Labs representatives highlighted the importance of providing founders with expert guidance and access to top-notch storage and computing resources in this ever-evolving industry. The partnership between Consensys and Protocol Labs encompasses not only the co-creation of protocols but also the establishment of startups through multiple collaborations. They look forward to carrying this shared history of success into the Scale program, further enhancing the technological landscape for humanity.





About the companies

Protocol Labs' track record includes incubating and supporting founders in securing over USD 1 billion in external capital. Their early investment in Consensys stands as a testament to their partnership. Their history extends to their involvement in previous accelerator programs within the Ethereum ecosystem, including TachyonX, which Protocol Labs supported as part of ConsenSys Mesh.

The primary objective of the Consensys Scale program is to offer an all-access pass to ten leading web3 ventures with adequate funding every quarter. This pass grants them the ability to build with MetaMask, Infura, and Linea, while also providing technical support, access to co-marketing resources, workshops, funding opportunities, and a range of ecosystem benefits.