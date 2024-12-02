Private German bank to roll out crypto fund

According to the announcement, the HAIC Digital Asset Fund will be aimed at institutional clients and hold several cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, and Stellar. The minimum investment will be EUR 200.000 (USD 243.000). The bank said it has seen digital assets and cryptocurrencies become increasingly attractive to institutional investors.

The fund managers will take a passive investment strategy while the cryptocurrency allocation will be based on the current market capitalisation. The bank is teaming up with the custody arm of Germany-based fintech company Kapilendo, which will manage the storage of the crypto assets in the fund.