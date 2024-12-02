Dtcpay plans to leverage Primer’s global payment network and market expertise as it expands into new regions, including Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. This partnership is expected to support the company's international growth by offering advanced payment capabilities designed for diverse markets.

According to officials from dtcpay, the collaboration with Primer allows dtcpay to improve its services for luxury and hospitality merchants, addressing the needs of customers who prefer stablecoin transactions. They emphasised that Primer’s infrastructure brings the scalability and market reach needed for dtcpay’s growth within Southeast Asia and beyond.

In turn, representatives from Primer noted that the partnership highlights the increasing mainstream adoption of alternative payment methods. They also emphasised that, by incorporating dtcpay into Primer’s platform, merchants will gain the ability to accept stablecoin payments, adding flexibility for both businesses and consumers.

The broader impact of Primer’s infrastructure was also brought into focus, describing it as a tool that removes barriers for merchants, enabling them to scale and innovate more freely while meeting the evolving needs of their customers.

Dtcpay’s exclusivity towards stablecoins

These developments follow dtcpay’s announcement from December 2024, which revealed that the company planned to discontinue support for cryptocurrencies in favour of stablecoins.

The company shared the update via its X account, stating that support for Bitcoin and Ether payments would end by late 2024. By January 2025, the platform intended to exclusively handle stablecoin transactions. In addition to Tether's USDt and Circle's USD Coin (USDC), Dtcpay planned to support two other stablecoins: First Digital USD (FDUSD) and Worldwide USD (WUSD).

Dtcpay’s decision to transition to a stablecoin-only payment model aligned with its strategy to provide what it described as a more secure and scalable payment system. The company noted that stablecoins already accounted for a significant portion of its transaction volume, based on annual transaction data.