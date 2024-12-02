Possible government-backed cryptocurrency to appear in the US

The key difference between Fedcoin and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin is that it would have a fixed exchange rate with the USD.

Essentially, Fedcoin would be just a digital denomination of the USD but with features of Bitcoin: peer-to-peer transactions to anyone in the world with the appropriate wallet software and access to the internet.

Ecuador has become the first country to launch a digital currency fixed to the USD and the Philippines are said to be considering a similar move.