Polymath adds Coinbase Custody to its Service Provider Ecosystem

Polymath users now have access to Coinbase’s secure custody storage, while minimising onboarding friction on all sides. The Polymath Service Provider Marketplace brings together an ecosystem that includes custody agents, broker-dealers, legal firms, cap table management providers, KYC/AML providers, and others who can help users create and manage their token, according to the official press release.

Coinbase Custody is an independent NYDFS-regulated entity built on Coinbase’s crypto-first DNA. While their custody solution has been designed for the challenges of storing crypto assets, it operates similarly to traditional custody services and is overseen by the same regulators, held to similar capital requirements, and audited in the same way as a traditional custodian.