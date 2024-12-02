Polygon ID partners Verida for zero knowledge credentials

Specifically, the partnership allowed Verida to integrate Polygon ID wallet SDKs in order to become the first consumer-ready mobile crypto wallet to support Polygon ID zero-knowledge (ZK) credentials. With the self-custody Verida Wallet, users can manage their self-sovereign decentralised identities as well as their encrypted personal data, both of which are secured by the Verida Network.

In order to use the functions of the Verida Wallet, users just need to prove the necessary information required for a transaction without exposing their personal information. For instance, users might only need to prove that they are above the age of 21 without actually having to input a date of birth. This web3 wallet also allows clients to manage cryptocurrencies, decentralised identities, zero-knowledge credentials and private data using a single private key.

In addition, customers can leverage their Polygon ID verifiable credentials to prove their access rights through the Verida Wallet for web3 platforms such as DeFi, GameFi, DAOs, and dApps.

In essence, this integration between Verida and Polygon ID aims to support a new class of decentralised applications that allow individuals to use their personal data in a more private and secure way. Polygon ID is a set of identity infrastructures that enables developers to create secure and trusted relationships between users and apps, following the principles of self-sovereign identity (SSI) and supported by privacy features.

Some of the main features of the Verida Wallet

Aside from its privacy-oriented features such as encrypted credentials stored on region-aware storage nodes, the Verida Wallet also allows users to perform transactions and manage crypto on multiple blockchains, as well as manage public profiles for decentralised identities that can showcase crypto wallets, NFTs and links to verified web2 accounts.

The wallet can also be used to control access to the user’s data and provide permission to web3 applications, as well as to create decentralised identities and manage private keys. Other noteworthy features include a QR code authentication system for a seamless user experience, as well as an inbox that supports encrypted messaging between decentralised identities. The latter can be used to approve data requests, accept incoming data and receive notifications from web3 applications.