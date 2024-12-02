Poloniex users forced to reset their passwords after data leak found online

This email went on to say that some of the email addresses in the leak did not contain legitimate Poloniex accounts, but to be safe the trading platform is forcing a password reset on any email addresses that do have an account with them. Due to the lack of information in the email, some users were unsure if this was a scam or a fake email from Poloniex, according to Bleeping Computer.

It is not known how this list of accounts was created, but it could have been compiled via credential stuffing attacks using accounts leaked in other data breaches. Unfortunately, as Poloniex themselves do not know the source of the data, Bleeping Computer suggests that all Poloniex users reset their passwords to be safe.