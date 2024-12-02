Polish exchanges close accounts of Bitcoin exchanges

BitBay, Cryptoins.com, bitmarket24pl and Bitmarket.pl confirmed that the regional payments processors they work with – CashBill and BlueMedia – had informed them that their accounts were being closed at the request of their own partner banks.

Representatives from CashBill and BlueMedia confirmed that the closures had taken place. A spokesperson for CashBill, who declined to provide specifics, told CoinDesk that the company had been informed by various banks in Poland that continued work with bitcoin exchanges will result in termination of services in those banks.