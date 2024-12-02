Poland: hospital to accept Bitcoin payments

Moreover, a Bitcoin ATM is planned for launch at the facility in the near future. The medical facility is to accept payments for a wide range of healthcare services, including major surgery.

Medicover says its Warsaw hospital treats more than 8,000 international patients from over 20 countries worldwide.

Medicover is a healthcare company active in Central and Eastern Europe. Set up in 1993, the group is present in 10 of the region’s countries, including Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania, Ukraine and Bulgaria, as well as in Germany, Turkey and Georgia.

In Poland, the group operates 30 healthcare facilities. Nine of them are located in Warsaw, with a combined workforce of 1,400 doctors and 500,000 registered patients in its database.