This partnership will allow Pockyt to integrate USDC into its payment infrastructure, offering merchants the ability to use stablecoins for both receiving and sending payments.

By incorporating USDC, Pockyt aims to provide businesses with an efficient and secure payment option for cross-border transactions. USDC is a fully reserved digital dollar issued by Circle through regulated entities.

Circle’s programmable wallets

In addition to stablecoin integration, Pockyt will leverageCircle’s Programmable Wallets to bridge traditional Web2 financial systems and Web3’s decentralised tools. This functionality, described as a ‘web2.5’ wallet experience, will enable Pockyt’s merchants and over one million users to navigate seamlessly between conventional and blockchain-based payment ecosystems. The goal is to facilitate borderless digital transactions while enhancing accessibility.

Pockyt officials described the partnership as a significant step toward expanding the use of stablecoin technology for international payments. They highlighted the potential for faster and more reliable transactions while laying the groundwork for integrating digital currencies into broader financial systems.

Similarly, Circle representatives emphasised the operational benefits for merchants. They noted that the combined technologies would streamline global transactions, reducing costs and processing times, while supporting the evolution of modern commerce.





Circle’s partnership with Thunes

These developments follow Circle’s partnership with Thunes from October 2024. The collaboration was designed to support the liquidity and efficiency of stablecoin transactions within Thunes’ Direct Global Network, particularly in cross-border payments.

In essence, Thunes’ network members gained the ability to conduct cross-border transfers using USDC, providing faster, round-the-clock transactions. By settling transactions with USDC, Thunes aimed to enhance liquidity while reducing the capital costs typically associated with cross-border payments.