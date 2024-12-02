Plum expands crypto investment options for EU residents

In partnership with Bitpanda, Plum will allow those residents to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in their app with just a few taps. The app supports cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, and Binance. Plum has added stock investing to its European smart money app in September 2022, and it also integrated with Bitpanda at the end of the month.

According to financefeeds.com, the company has kicked off the new service with five established cryptocurrencies in a bit to encourage long-term investing instead of short-term trading while reducing the complexity of the investment process. The aforementioned crypto assets will be available in fractional shares, and unlimited crypto transactions will be available at a fixed rate of 2.5% per transaction.

Plum representatives cited by the same source highlighted that EU customers are looking forward to exploring crypto as an asset class and that Plum aims to provide them with superior financial tools that would help them grow their money over time in an efficient manner.













Plum’s integration with Bitpanda

Bitpanda’s API solution is fully integrated with the Plum app, which means that Bitpanda’s crypto services can be accessed through Plum’s interface. As for crypto investments, they’re backed up and kept in cold storage by Bitpanda, and customers can access them as needed. Bitpanda’s trading platform allows first-time investors and more experienced ones to invest in cryptocurrencies, crypto indices, commodities, precious metals, and stocks.

Bitpanda also offers various financial services in the B2C area aside from crypto. In May 2022, Bitpanda introduced the option of staking for crypto assets for its users. Staking allows users to generate additional passive income by holding certain cryptocurrencies. This means that users can participate in transaction validation on Proof-of-Stake blockchains, for which they are rewarded by the relevant network.

In September 2022, Bitpanda introduced the possibility to trade commodities on the platform. The Bitpanda Commodities portfolio contains 30 commodities that clients can invest in, including oil, natural gas, aluminium, and wheat.

It’s also worth noting that Bitpanda has secured a Crypto Custody and Proprietary Trading licence from Germany’s financial regulator (BaFin) in November 2022. The Austrian unicorn joins four other entities that are listed as licenced crypto custody companies in BaFin’s database, namely Coinbase, Kapilendo, Tangany, and Upvest. Bitpanda holds licences with the financial regulators of Austria and France, and this new licence could help it expand its white-labelling business and enter partnerships with Europe-based fintechs.