The programme was originally launched in November 2022 in Silicon Valley in partnership with Visa, Franklin Templeton, AllianceBlock, INX, and IGT. By expanding it to Paris, France, Plug and Play aims to educate companies on the capabilities of blockchain while facilitating bespoke partnerships.

Intially, Plug and Play engaged with Bitcoin at an institutional level in 2013 by mining cryptocurrency in their own data centre. In the same year, the Bitcoin accelerator allowed Plug and Play to invest USD 25,000 into blockchain startups, which eventually paved the way for the Fintech programme that launched in 2014 with the help of enterprises such as Citibank, Intuit, Deutsche Bank, and USAA. According to the company press release, Plug and Play has invested in over 50 startups in the crypto space, including Blockdaemon, Stellar, and Evertas.

The company worked with its partners over the years to identify high-value, bespoke opportunities for their particular businesses and strategies. For example, Plug and Play launched a Brand and Retail platform in Paris in 2016 and invested in Ownest, which is a startup that leverages blockchain technology to track responsibilities along a company's supply chain.

More information about the Crypto and Digital Assets programme

The Crypto and Digital Assets programme kicks off by introducing its partners to a series of startups that have the potential to help them reach their business goals. By fostering a collaborative environment, the company allows corporations from various industries to network, share knowledge, and gain access to an ecosystem of VCs, mentors, and startups.

The Crypto and Digital Assets program has 5 primary focus areas. These include onboarding consumers to Web3, engaging users through tokenized loyalty programmes, marketing and managing tokenized communities, getting ready for compliance and cybersecurity risks in Web3, and engaging consumers through an immersive environment in the metaverse.

In the company press release, representatives from GEEIQ talked about their experience with the Plug and Play programme and how it helped them to meet other startups at a similar stage in a similar space to develop long-standing relationships. Startups and corporations that are interested in joining this programme can apply and make inquiries on Plug and Play’s official website.