Plasma.Finance releases new launchpad for crypto projects

Unlike existing token launchpads, SpacePort is fully decentralised with no central points of control. A flexible token launch platform, it helps startups to conduct a decentralised Initial DEX Offering (IDO), with a range of customisable parameters to meet their requirements. Liquidity locks, token vesting, sale price, and funding type can all be adjusted, while IDO participants have transparency into the mechanisms in place for their protection.

Community members who stake a minimum of 20,000 PPAY tokens will be given the opportunity to secure an allocation. Projects wishing to apply for listing on SpacePort have three options at their disposal: open IDO platform, incubation program, or IDO with Plasma.Finance support.

SpacePort Incubation program and the option of launching an IDO with Plasma’s full support has been designed to host projects that can add value to the DeFi space, with PlasmaFinance carefully scrutinising each application. Only projects that have significant utility, a reputable team, sound tokenomic model, and fair distribution will be greenlit for SpacePort’s advanced options.