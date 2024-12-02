Phantom buys Bitski to increase crypto adoption

With this acquisition, the Bitski team will be joining Phantom to bring embedded wallets to Solana, make onboarding easier for users and developers, and unlock new use cases.











Why Bitski?

Bitski was founded in 2016 and is a provider of embedded wallets. With nearly a decade of experience, the company has a proven track record in web3. Since launch, Bitski has built developer-friendly web3 tools and worked with major brands such as Adidas, Major League Soccer (MLS), and WWE.

Through its embedded wallet technology and infrastructure, Bitski allows developers to create rich wallet experiences and users to sign-in to apps using their email address or Apple, Google, or X accounts. This acquisition will help Phantom pave the way for mainstream crypto adoption.

Commenting on this acquisition, officials from Phantom said they’re happy to welcome Bitski to the Phantom family. Through this, they’re not just adding technological expertise, they’re aligning with a team that shares a common vision that users should be able to sign into web3 apps as easily as any web2 app.





The future of onboarding

Solana's acquisition of Phantom aims to introduce embedded wallets, easing onboarding to dApps and navigating the ecosystem. Phantom prioritises simplification and user experience enhancement, supported by Solana's cofounders.

By eliminating the need for seed phrases, Phantom plans to streamline web3 app usage, ensuring a seamless transition akin to web2 apps. Their seedless self-custody approach addresses concerns of complexity and serves as a modern solution for safety and security.

This innovation opens doors to diverse user demographics and developers, fostering new use cases and opportunities in the crypto space. With a focus on accessibility and security, Phantom anticipates broader participation and accelerated innovation in the digital economy.