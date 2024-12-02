Perk Labs partners BitPay for cryptocurrency payment services





As a result of this partnership, Perk Hero will accept a number of cryptocurrency payments including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

The integration with BitPay compliments Perk Hero's digital loyalty currency, Perk Coin. Whenever customers make a purchase using Perk Hero, regardless of the payment method, customers receive instant digital rewards in the form of Perk Coin that can be used for purchasing digital gift cards, goods, and services. In addition to cryptocurrency, Perk Hero also accepts all major credit cards, Alipay and EFT/ACH as payment options.