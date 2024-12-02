PEAKDEFI launches token on Binance Smart Chain

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has incorporated new DeFi developments, and according to PEAKDEFI, users can stake their tokens on the BSC and receive returns of over 70%. The PEAK stake price can range between PEAKDEFI 10 and 1,000,000, and users can stake it for 10 to 1000 days. Users must prepare their e-wallet for the BSC in order to participate in staking on the Binance Smart Chain.

The easiest way to set up a wallet for the BSC is to use an existing MetaMask wallet. Users can simply add a new network (the BSC) to MetaMask and switch between the Ethereum network and the Binance Smart Chain easily. If users want to buy PEAKDEFI tokens on the Binance Smart Chain, they can do so directly via the decentralised BSC Exchange PancakeSwap. It is also possible to order a crypto credit card via the PEAKDEFI Wallet App and make purchases with cryptocurrencies in everyday life.