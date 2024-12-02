Peach Airline to accept Bitcoin in Japan

Furthermore, it will even go a step further and install Bitcoin ATMs in all of the airports within Japan. This move might help with attracting even more tourists from Asia, suggesting also the acceptance of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency, according to The Merkle.

Despite the fact that you technically can pay for your ticket with Bitcoin on a majority of airlines through third party services, it still comes down to the decision of each individual airline whether or not they will accept this form of payment directly. Many have chosen not to do so for now, the online publication continues. Customers can still pay with Bitcoin for the tickets at online travel booking websites, but airports are not acting too supportive as of yet.

The decision to start accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment is not unique to Peach, but it is a significant decision nonetheless.