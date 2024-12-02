Payza releases bitcoin card loading option

With the new service, users no longer need to convert bitcoin funds into USD and then manually load their card because the loading option converts bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies into spendable cash. The feature applies to all bitcoin currently held within an account. When members use an additional bitcoin wallet to store bitcoin, those bitcoin can be transferred into their account and then loaded to the card.

To load a Payza Card with bitcoin, users must initiate a withdraw funds transaction in their account, selecting the card as their withdrawal method. When selecting the currency balance to withdraw from, members can choose bitcoin to make a conversion and load the card, automatically exchanging their bitcoin to USD and load the card with the exchanged amount.

The company has also released its latest Payza App update, which incorporates many of the existing bitcoin services, including the new bitcoin card loading option.