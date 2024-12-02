Payza includes Bitcoin within its eWallet offer for consumers and merchants

Users can send and receive Bitcoin to and from other Payza members. Merchants who use the payment platform to process online payments will also have the option to receive Bitcoin as payment for their products. All purchases made by Bitcoin through this online payment platform will remain protected by Payzas Resolution Center, a section within Payza accounts dedicated to resolving transaction disputes between buyers and sellers.

Previously, all payments made by Bitcoin were automatically converted to fiat currency. Now, merchants will have the option to set their prices directly in Bitcoin without setting that price in a traditional currency like US dollars. However, it will still remain possible to accept Bitcoin payments that are automatically converted into fiat currency.

Payza began offering Bitcoin services to account holders in 2014 with the introduction of Bitcoin Withdrawals and Bitcoin Deposits. In May 2015, the company launched a Bitcoin payment option, which enabled merchants to accept Bitcoin as payment for their products or services.