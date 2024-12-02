Payza enables Bitcoin wallet functionality for account holders

Payza members can now generate their own Bitcoin address and QR code to receive Bitcoin from other wallets directly into their accounts. This negates the need to set up an Add Funds by Bitcoin transaction prior to receiving Bitcoin.

There is no fee to generate Bitcoin addresses and it is also free for members to receive Bitcoin using this method. The new feature is available for personal and business accounts. Payza merchants can also continue using Payza payment buttons to process Bitcoin payments on their websites and Payza APIs for automating Bitcoin payouts.

Although only Bitcoin addresses are currently supported within the new Cryptocurrency Address Manager, other cryptocurrencies will be added in upcoming iterations.

For more information about Payza and its services, please visit our dedicated online payments database.