Payza cryptocurrency exchange accepts Ethereum, Ripple, Lietcoin

Clients will now be able to sell Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Dash, Monero, Zcash and dozens of other cryptocurrencies on the platform and receive US dollars directly in their ewallets, which can then be loaded to their Payza Cards or withdrawn at an ATM.

In May 2017, Payza has added Bitcoin to its ewallet offering, allowing members to buy and sell the cryptocurrency and merchants to accept Bitcoin as a payment option. The company’s expansion of its Cryptocurrency Exchange allows users to deposit over 50 cryptocurrencies into their accounts.

The global payment platform plans to expand its altcoin exchange service to allow clients to buy altcoins from Payza. Furthermore, a new function that would allow cardholders to load their prepaid cards from Bitcoin or altcoin exchanges in just one action is also being developed.