PayU integrates BigCommerce to boost SME digitisation

Through the integration, PayU will be able to provide payments infrastructure and solutions to Indian SMEs that have their business on BigCommerce. BigCommerce is a one-stop-shop platform for merchants who can benefit from online store creation, hosting, marketing, security, and search engine optimisation, among others.

Merchants can now directly integrate their BigCommerce store with PayU to deliver India-specific online payment methods, including UPI. Moreover, BigCommerce merchants from around the world will receive access to over 100 local payment methods based in India, from credit and debit cards to net banking, digital wallets, and others.

The integration aims to boost BigCommerce’s presence in India and digitise the SME community by bringing more businesses in the online era and supporting them with a versatile payment infrastructure.