Paysafe integrates Elliptic's solution





Paysafe is now able to manage indirect exposure to cryptocurrency-related risks and support their cryptocurrency controls. Besides, as stated in PR NewsWire, Elliptic's configurable Risk Rules were an integral factor in Paysafe's decision to select Elliptic's crypto AML solutions.

Paysafe enables businesses and consumers to transact in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash. By integrating Elliptic Lens into its existing proprietary artificial intelligence powered risk engine, Paysafe can enrich know-your-customer processes, reduce potential exposure to illicit activity, and effectively monitor the interaction between entities moving across fiat and crypto payment rails.