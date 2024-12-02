Paysafe extends its partnership with transcoin.me





Customers across Europe who prefer to use cash for online transactions can now use Paysafecash, one of Paysafe’s eCash solutions, to add cash into their transcoin.me fiat account. Transcoin’s existing suite of payment methods already includes Paysafe’s digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER.

Transcoin.me is the first cryptocurrency exchange to offer cash funding via Paysafecash with the partnership extending across 23 European countries. Customers in these countries are now able to select Paysafecash as the payment method for topping up their transcoin.me fiat account. This generates a unique barcode for the transaction, which the customer can then take to a nearby payment point where the barcode is scanned at the point of sales terminal and payment is made in cash.