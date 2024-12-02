Payrexx partners with Utrust to enable the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments

Payrexx now offers users the ability to accept payments with a variety of digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, DASH, Tether, or Utrust's own token, UTK. Utrust's service handles all digital billing and merchants who accept these payments are paid to their bank account in their preferred currency.

Utrust allows cross-border payments from around the world and there are no conversion fees for the merchants’ preferred currency. According to Payrexx, the cryptocurrency payments are also protected against fraud. In addition to the partnership, Utrust and Payrexx also stated that two retailers are already using the service.