PayPal's Venmo allows credit cardholders to buy crypto with cashback

Cardholders will be able to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash through the `Cash Back to Crypto` feature and will not be charged fees for the transaction, Venmo said in a statement. The users can at any time hold or sell such assets within the Venmo app and change their choice of cryptocurrency.

The peer-to-peer payment service already allows its more than 70 million users to purchase the four cryptocurrencies through its direct buying option, which was introduced in April 2021 and carries a fee.







