PayPal, Visa, and Amazon to help the Bank of England work on its CBDC





Earlier in 2021, the UK formed the advisory groups – the Technology Forum and the Engagement Forum – as well as a separate task force to coordinate exploratory work on a potential CBDC.

The Technology Forum will help the BoE understand the technological challenges of designing, operating, and implementing a digital fiat currency. The Engagement Forum will aid the central bank and the Treasury understand the practical challenges surrounding a CBDC. That group will include key stakeholders from the areas of industry, civil society, and academia.